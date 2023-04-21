B. Anne Protz

TOMAH - B. Anne Protz, 91 of Tomah passed away April 6, 2023, at Liberty Village. She was born on January 31, 1932, to Bernard and Henrietta (Marshal) Dickinson. She graduated from Tomah High School in 1950. Duane Protz and Anne were united in marriage on June 23, 1951, in Waukegan, IL. She lived her entire life in Tomah. Duane and Anne had two sons, Chris and Steven. She was employed as a bookkeeper for over forty years at Kennedy Auto Supply, W.R. Christensen and Burnstads. Throughout the years, Anne participated with ABWA, St. Paul's church choir, Esther Mission Circle, volunteering at the St. Paul Lutheran School assisting with the lunch program, a member of the I Dividers Snowmobile Club, the Food Shelf, assisting with Bloodmobile and the hospital gift shop. She enjoyed reading, camping, and having lunch with former coworkers every month.

She is survived by her children: Chris (Jean) Protz of Chaska, MN and Steven (Sandy) Protz of Tomah; four grandchildren: Matthew (Jenny) Protz, Kaitlyn Protz, Nicki (Ryan) Losinski, and Joseph (Deana) Protz; five great-grandchildren: Bryce, Bella, Bowen, Will and Wyatt; brother-in-law, Harry Wellenkotter and their family; special niece, Terrie and husband, Jeff as well as other nieces, nephews, and her four-legged kitty companion, Sassy. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; her parents; a sister, Nancy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; aunts; uncles and close friends.

A Funeral Service was held on Monday, April 10, 2023, 1:00 PM at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke officiated. Burial was held in the Wyeville Cemetery. Relatives and friends were invited for a time of visitation on Monday at the church from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.