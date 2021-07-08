Babette Ann Robertson

DELTA JUNCTION, AK—Babette Ann (Drinkwine) Robertson, age 70, of Delta Junction, Alaska, died April, 10, 2019, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Fairbanks, Alaska. She went home to her Heavenly Father with her loving husband, Bob, and daughters: Colleen and Jennifer at her side. Among the nursing staff caring for her were registered nurses whom she had precepted in years past.
She was born April 5, 1949, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Arbor E. and Lena E. (Beckman) Drinkwine. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Babette graduated from Falls Senior High School, International Falls, Minnesota, in 1967. She then went to nurses training at Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She worked as an RN for nearly 50 years. Her dedication to serving others led to her developing expertise in many areas of nursing, including becoming a nurse midwife in Alaska. She only chose to retire from nursing when she became ill with ALS.
Babette lived a full life surrounded by many friends and family. She enjoyed being in nature and having a cup of coffee while watching the whales breach the ocean water from her living room window when she lived in Ketchikan, Alaska, as well as watching the wildlife walking through her yard wherever she lived. She often sent a photo of an especially beautiful sunset. She also made beautiful quilts and enjoyed sewing clothes, crocheting and knitting. In addition, while living in Alaska, she became a licensed pilot.
Babette was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and pet owner. She was selfless and sacrificed much for those she loved. She maintained a quiet strength throughout the course of her illness.
She is dearly missed by her husband, Bob; her daughters: Colleen and Jennifer; mother, Lena; sisters: Nicci (Dennis), Christine (Kevin), Sharon (Arnie): six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and her much loved dogs: Bodie and Mia. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Chris Conroe; father, Arbor E. Drinkwine; and brother, Arbor D. Drinkwine.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., July 10, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1407 Main St. in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Pastor Jacob Eichers will officiate.