Babette Ann Robertson

DELTA JUNCTION, AK—Babette Ann (Drinkwine) Robertson, age 70, of Delta Junction, Alaska, died April, 10, 2019, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Fairbanks, Alaska. She went home to her Heavenly Father with her loving husband, Bob, and daughters: Colleen and Jennifer at her side. Among the nursing staff caring for her were registered nurses whom she had precepted in years past.

She was born April 5, 1949, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Arbor E. and Lena E. (Beckman) Drinkwine. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Babette graduated from Falls Senior High School, International Falls, Minnesota, in 1967. She then went to nurses training at Lutheran Deaconess School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She worked as an RN for nearly 50 years. Her dedication to serving others led to her developing expertise in many areas of nursing, including becoming a nurse midwife in Alaska. She only chose to retire from nursing when she became ill with ALS.