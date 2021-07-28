Babette Lasker Rice

In the early years of their marriage, Babette, Zel, and David spent weekends at their home in Sparta and the weekdays in Madison, where Zel served in the cabinet of Governor Patrick J. Lucey as Secretary of Transportation and for Governor Martin J. Schreiber as the State of Wisconsin’s first Secretary of Industry, Labor and Human Relations. In 1980, Zel left public service, and they moved from Madison back to Sparta. Babette was appointed to the Western Wisconsin Planning Commission by Governor Tony Earl and served on the board of directors of Monroe County Crime Stoppers. Her greatest passion in the community was for the Sparta hospital and the importance of maintaining local healthcare access in a small rural town. She served on the Sparta hospital foundation board for nearly thirty years, and developed the idea for their annual fundraising dinner, which continued on for more than 20 years.