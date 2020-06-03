Barb Hyke passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, surrounded by family at home. She was born to Marvin and Esther Graff in West Allis, Wis. She married Ray Frentzel and moved to La Crosse, in 1975, where she raised two children, Cindy and Jason and later divorced.

She was a stay at home mom and worked in sales at Wettstein’s and Happy Sleeper. Barb changed her career and attended Sister Rosalind Gefre’s School of Massage, in Rochester, Minn. During this time, she met Don Hyke, through her love of dancing and music and they married in 2001. Barb moved to Rochester and she owned and operated the Garden of Healing Massage in Rochester, for many years, until she retired from massage. Barb also worked as a tour guide at the Mayowood Mansion and volunteered at the local ReStore.

Barb’s passion was gardening and she could spend hours digging in the dirt. Barb went dancing at the VFW and American Legion, almost every weekend. She loved spending the winters in her second home in Mesa, Ariz., where she found a whole new way of gardening with desert landscaping. She explored the Arizona farmers markets and spent Sundays at cowboy bars. Barb loved cats and said she wanted to come back as a house cat. Family was so important to her, she made sure to spend time with her loved ones and make every event special. She felt so blessed and had the most positive outlook that anyone could ever have, even until the very end.