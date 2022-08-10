LA CROSSE—Barbara A. (Brueggen) Herlitzka, 80 of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. She was born June 30, 1942 in La Crosse to George and Ardell (Becker) Brueggen and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1960. Barb continued her education at St. Francis School of Nursing where she received her degree as a Registered Nurse.

On May 21, 1966, she married Kenneth Herlitzka at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman in La Crosse and has enjoyed 56 years of marriage to her loving husband. Barb worked as an R.N. at St. Francis Hospital until her retirement in 2006.

Barb enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved to watch her grandchildren’s sporting activities. She was an active member of Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse and an Aquinas sports booster. Barb enjoyed baking, cooking, playing cards, listening to live music, knitting, as well as traveling with her husband, Ken.

Barb is survived by her beloved husband, Ken; a daughter, Jennifer Herlitzka of Fort Meyers, FL; a son, Tim (Kim) Herlitzka of Madison; two granddaughters: Lucy and Clara Herlitzka both of Madison; three brothers: Ron (Rita) Brueggen of Onalaska, Tom Brueggen of Tomah and Don (Linda) Brueggen of Onalaska; three sisters-in-law: LaVon (John) Ramlet of Chippewa Falls, Helen Herlitzka of La Crosse, and Mary Herlitzka of La Crescent, along with many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston Street, La Crosse with Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for Barb will be held from 4-7:00 p.m., Friday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse where a prayer vigil will begin at 4:00 p.m., and again on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

The family sincerely appreciates the care provided by those helping Barb during the past several weeks.

Memorials are preferred to an organization of the donor’s choice in Barb’s name.