LA CRESCENT, MN—Barb Hammes was loved, and she was loving. She was born in South Bend, IN on January 15, 1950 to Ruth (McGaughey) and Joe Becker.

She spent most of her life with her husband, Bud Hammes in La Crosse, WI, where they raised their four children.

She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August 2020. She died at home surrounded by her family on the morning of August 12, 2021.

A full obituary will follow.