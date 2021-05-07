Barbara A. (Rittenhouse) Radl, age 86, of Wyeville, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the Cottage Care Circle in Mauston, WI. She was born September 1, 1934, to Verlan and Helen (Walker) Rittenhouse in Rockton. She grew up in Elroy on the family farm with her younger siblings, James, Roger and Mary.
Barb was united in marriage to Harold “Bill” William Radl on September 29, 1951 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy, Wisconsin. Together they raised four children: Ronald, Richard, Rosann and Robert. They lived in Elroy for a few years before moving to Wyeville in 1969. Barb was a proud homemaker. She loved to knit, crochet, was a great cook and was truly a giver. She was always there when needed, and was especially proud of her grandsons and their achievements.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; her children: Richard (Mary) Radl of Tomah, WI, Rosann (Dan) Lawson of Camp Douglas, WI and Robert Radl of Wyeville, WI; daughter-in-law, Barbara Radl-Mills; grandchildren: Derrick (Lindsey) Lawson of Poynette, WI, Brent (Kristen) Lawson of Camp Douglas, WI, Justin (Myka) Radl of Lakeville, MN, Bryce (Katie) Radl of New Lisbon, WI, Tyler (Jenna) Radl of Wautoma, WI, Aaron (Callie) Radl of Fond du Lac and William (fiance, Lisa) Radl of Rockford, IL, nine great grandkids—seven boys and two girls; and her brother, Roger Rittenhouse. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Verlan and Helen; son, Ronald; brother, James and sister, Mary.
A private family prayer service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.