Barbara A. Smith passed away September 15, 2022. She was born on October 24, 1930, the second child of Andrew V. and Isabel C. (Herek) Lelwica. On February 14, 1953, she married her one and only first love and best friend A. Eugene (Gene) Smith. Together, they would cherish each other for nearly 70 years.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Gene, seven children, twenty grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren. She is additionally survived by her brother: Ted (Marge) Lelwica; and sister-in-law: Marihelen (Bob) Liegel.

To celebrate Barbara’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Visitation at the church before the funeral will take place on Tuesday from 9:30 AM—10:45 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Rollingstone Community School or the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka.

