BLACK RIVER FALLS—Barbara Ann (Boehm) Feldmeier, age 90, of Black River Falls, WI, passed away peacefully Monday, April 4, 2022, at Meadowbrook care center. She was born June 9, 1931, in Durand, WI, to Dr. Walter and Dorothy Boehm.

Barbara married Jim Feldmeier on June 25, 1977. They were active in their community and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Black River Falls where she sang in the choir. Barb worked at the Krohn clinic in the medical records department.

Barb grew up in a musical household and played many instruments through the years. She loved wood working with her dad and playing softball. Barb was a favorite Aunt to her nieces and nephews. She always remembered their birthdays and wasn’t afraid to get out in the yard for games. Jim and Barb enjoyed traveling, fishing, and spending time with extended family.

Barbara is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; her brother, Louis, and sister, Patricia; as well as extended family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Immanuel Famiyeh officiating. Burial will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Hokah, MN. Friends and family are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 34 Main Street in Hokah, MN or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 407 Main Street in Black River Falls.

Barb’s family would like to thank Dr. Mahan, Black River Memorial Hospice and all staff at Meadowbrook Care Center for the loving care provided.

The Buswell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-284-4321.