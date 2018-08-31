WINONA, Minn. -- Barbara Ann Fahrendholz, 66 of Winona passed away Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Mayo Clinic-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, 3936 County Road B, La Crosse. A time for visitation will be from noon until the time of services at the church.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com for the extended obituary or to share online condolences.