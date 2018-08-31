Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WINONA, Minn. -- Barbara Ann Fahrendholz, 66 of Winona passed away Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Mayo Clinic-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Bethany Evangelical Free Church, 3936 County Road B, La Crosse. A time for visitation will be from noon until the time of services at the church.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com for the extended obituary or to share online condolences.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Celebrate
the life of: Barbara Ann Fahrendholz
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.