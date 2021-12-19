Barbara Ann (Hickisch) Swertfeger

Barbara was born in La Crosse, WI, on December 27, 1932, and graduated from Central High School. Following her graduation, she met her future husband, Ken Swertfeger — on a blind date and eventually moved to Utah where their family grew. Barb and Ken travelled the world and welcomed grandchildren — who she loved immensely. Following the death of her husband in 1999 – Barb moved back to La Crosse to be with her second family — who provided her with laughter, companionship — and lunch dates every Wednesday. Barbara was fiercely independent, energetic, and constantly on the go. She is preceded in death by parents, Hugo and Nora Hickisch, brother, Hugo Hickisch Jr., nephew James Hickisch, great-nephew, James Hickisch Jr., great-nephew, Bobby (Celia) and sister-in-law Amelia Cassidy. She is survived by sons: Paul, Steven (Sharee) and Jeffry (Suzanne); and grandchildren: Collin, Caitlin (Jack) and Connor; and further survived by niece Nora (Bob); and children: Nathan and Rachel (Tim), Patricia (Rich) and daughter Andrea (Tommy); dear friend, Chuck Gribble, cousin Karen Moe; and her second family, the Cassidys: Bob (Karen), Kathy (Tom), Patrick (Kathleen), Tom (Ellie), Mary (Rick), Barb (Dan), Ann (Joe) and their children.