Barbara Ann Murphy

LA CROSSE—Loving wife and mother, Barbara Ann Murphy, 88 of La Crosse passed away on hospice at the home of her daughter in Savage, MN on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston Street, La Crosse. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Mass will be livestreamed on the church’s website.

Face coverings and social distancing will be observed. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

