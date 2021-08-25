LA CROSSE—Loving wife and mother, Barbara Ann Murphy, 88 of La Crosse passed away on hospice at the home of her daughter in Savage, MN on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston Street, La Crosse. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Mass will be livestreamed on the church’s website.