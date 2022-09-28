Barbara Ann (Stafslien) Zitzner

Barbara Ann (Stafslien) Zitzner passed away in her Janesville home September 21, 2022, surrounded by her daughters.

Barbara was born in Viroqua, Wisconsin, on April 16, 1942, to Cyrus and Gladys (Solberg) Stafslien. She was a 1960 graduate of Viroqua High School.

On February 4, 1961, she married Howard Zitzner, and they later divorced. In 1977 the family moved from Viroqua to Janesville. She was a dedicated 30-year employee of KMart, proudly finishing as a Pharmacy Technician, and also a Realtor for The Morse Company. Her retirement was dedicated to being her grandchildren's greatest fan, quilt artist and making certain her cookie jar was full.

A strong and independent woman, Barb encouraged her daughters and all grandchildren to pursue higher education. Her greatest source of pride was knowing that all 8 of her grandchildren would be college graduates.

She is survived by her four daughters: Laurie (Jim) Fitzsimons, Lynette (Eric) Ender, Leanne (Josh) Gray, Leslie (Bryan) Naber; her wonderful grandchildren: Tyler Tomaszewski, Jessica Tomaszewski (Justin Lathrop), Emily Ender (Nathan Pendexter), Leif Ender, Benjamin (Shelby) Yaucher, Thomas (Talia) Yaucher, Chelsea and Jacob Naber, and five great-grandchildren: Franklin, Estelle, Wesley, Lawson and Penelope. She is also survived by her brothers, Cyrus and James Stafslien; sister-in-law, Nancy (John) Borquist; and dearest friend, Becky Grangaard. Barbara was predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Reyland and David Stafslien.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Barbara's name may be made to Cargill United Methodist Church Missions. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com