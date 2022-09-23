JANESVILLE — Barbara Ann (Stafslien) Zitzner passed away in her Janesville home on Sept. 21, 2022, surrounded by her daughters.

She is survived by her four daughters, Laurie (Jim) Fitzsimons, Leanne (Josh) Gray, Leslie (Bryan) Naber of Janesville, Lynette (Eric) Ender of West Salem; her wonderful grandchildren Tyler Tomaszewski, Jessica Tomaszewski (Justin Lathrop), Emily Ender (Nathan Pendexter), Leif Ender, Benjamin (Shelby) Yaucher, Thomas (Talia) Yaucher, Chelsea and Jacob Naber; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Cyrus and James Stafslien, sister-in-law, Nancy (John) Borquist and dearest friend Becky Grangaard. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, brothers Reyland and David Stafslien.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville, where visitation will take place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. For online condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com.