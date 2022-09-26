MADISON — Barbara Ann Thome received the best birthday gift, being reunited with her Lord, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. She was born on September 22, 1939, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., the daughter of Lawrence and Evelyn (Young) Paul. Barb graduated from McDonell High School, Chippewa Falls, in 1957.

In her early years, she loved teaching dance. Barb was united in marriage to John M. Thome on August 28, 1965, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. She worked in accounts payable for many years, including time at WPS and Alliant Energy.

Barb was a phenomenal cook and loved to entertain. She also enjoyed big band music and most of all, the wonderful memories she made with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, John; her children: Katherine (Ron) Niebuhr and Daniel (Missy) Thome; and her grandchildren: Kaiden (Ky), Miles, Madden and Kasey. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church.

Barb’s last advice to everyone was, “Be Nice!”

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.