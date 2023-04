Barbara “Barbie” Muree Galarce, age 79, was called to her eternal home with the Lord on April 14, 2023, at Mulder Health Care Facility in West Salem. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at The Gathering Place (133 Mason St., Onalaska) followed by service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Catholic Cemetery. Msg. Steve Kachel officiant.