Barbara Barnard

ROCHESTER, MN. - Barbara Barnard, age 73, of Rochester, MN, formerly of South Padre Island, TX, and Onalaska, WI, passed away on May 19, 2022, after a short but valiant battle with mantle cell lymphoma.

Barbara was born February 26, 1949, to Madge and Charles Barnard in Superior, WI. After graduating from Central High School, Barbara attended UW LaCrosse, and subsequently received a masters degree in educational psychology from Winona State University. Barbara worked at ORC Industries based in LaCrosse for over 40 years. During her tenure there, she ascended to the role of president. She was instrumental in expanding the company into Vernon and Trempealeau counties in WI, and in creating a manufacturing plant in Brownsville, TX, augmenting job opportunities for individuals with disabilities in both states. As a result of her leadership, ORC secured contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and created new divisions, including Redfeather Snowshoes, manufactured in LaCrosse and sold nationally.

Barbara will be remembered for her commitment to improving the lives of those with disabilities, her keen sense of humor, generous spirit, and fierce independence.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and by her brother, Charles.

She is survived by her partner, Adrian Moyer; brothers: Dave (Pam) and Arthur; sister-in-law, Margaret; 12 nieces and nephews; and their children; and her ORC family in Wisconsin and Texas.

A private interment is planned.

Those wishing to honor Barbara may make a donation to Laguna Madre Christian Academy, 30640 Holly Beach Rd. Laguna Vista, TX 78578, the Salvation Army, American Cancer Society or a charity of their choice.