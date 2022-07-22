Barbara Diane Brady, age 63, passed away into eternal peace on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in the Legacy Pines Assisted Living in New Richmond under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Barb was born on July 10, 1959 in La Crosse to William and Mary (Stremcha) Brady. She was the 14th of 15 children born to this union.

Barb had cerebral palsy and resided in many group homes over her lifetime. She was a sweet, loving person with a quick smile. Music and cookies were her favorites.

Barb is survived by two sisters: Eunice (Wayne) Bielefelft and Carol Pecha; seven brothers: Michael (Sherry), Doulgas (Nancylee), Richard (Lorraine), Paul (Sandra), Joseph (Marilyn, David (Beverly) and Robert (Toni) Brady; twelve nieces; seventeen nephews and many cousins.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanette Kaufmann; four brothers: William (Donna), James (Jan), Stephen and Patrick; a niece, Rachel Nordby; two nephews: David Kaufmann and Joseph Brady; three brothers-in-law: Wayne Bielfeldt, Owen Nordby and William Pecha.

Private burial will be held at a later date in the Decorah Prairie Cemetery in rural Galesville.

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.