Barbara E. Meltesen

TOMAH—Barbara E. Meltesen, age 81, of Tomah, WI, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Tomah Health. She was born June 14, 1940, to Gerald “Buck” and Beatrice “Peggy” (Johnson) Jones.

Barb married Emil G. Hanson on October 1, 1960. To this union, came four children: Rick, Melodee, Sandi, and Dawn. They later divorced, and Barb married Herbert Meltesen on December 11, 1982. Barb and Herbert believed that when they married, they married each other’s children. Together they enjoyed attending auctions over the years. She fostered many children in Monroe County, and worked as a guardian for many Veterans while working as a CNA at the Tomah VA for many years. Barb was a faithful member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Shennington and served on several church committees over the years. She also served on the Town of Byron board.

She is survived by her children: Rick Hanson of Tomah, WI, Melodee (Dan) Krogman of Black River Falls, WI, Sandi (Daryl) Foster of Sparta, WI, Dawn (Dave Boyum) Hanson of Tomah, WI, Bonnie (Terry) Anderson of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Donna (Rob) Utke of Lake Delton, WI; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Charlene) Jones; sisters: Laurene “Susie” (Steve) Krueger and Cynthia (Michael) Glavin, her special kitty, Missy; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; her parents, Gerald “Buck” Jones and Beatrice “Peggy” Jones; a grandson, Danny R. Hanson; and a brother, Zane Jones.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Shennington, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.