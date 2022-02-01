Barbara Frances McCarville, age 100, of Janesville, passed away on January 25, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Auburndale, WI, on December 2, 1921, the daughter of Anton and Tekla Hafenbreadle. She married George J. McCarville on May 13, 1950. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2012.

Barbara was a member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church and was very devoted to her Catholic faith. She loved being with family, enjoyed baking, reading, flowers, nature and keeping up on current events.

Barbara McCarville is survived by her children: Marcia, Julie, Cynthia, Dorian (David Lee), Mary (John Freeman), Stacy (fiance, Ben), David (Patricia) and Kevin; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Keith; sisters: Emma, Dorothy, and Margaret; and brothers: Anton, Joseph, Edward and Lawrence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Monsignor Daniel Ganshert will preside. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The family requests that masks be worn by those in attendance. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Barbara McCarville's family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNEAL HOME