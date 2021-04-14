Barbara Helen Johnson

WINONA - Barbara

Helen Johnson, 73, of Winona, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Barbara was born February 20, 1948 in Rochester, MN to Juanita (Jensen) and Russell Kamholz. When she was young, Barbara briefly attended the Deaf School in Faribault, MN, before going on to graduate in 1969 from Mayo High School in Rochester, MN.

July 23, 1977, she married Stanley Johnson at the St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winona, MN.

She worked at ABC Company, Rochester, MN, for a while before going to work at Knit Craft in Winona, MN, from which she retired after many years. She was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Barbara loved watching movies, TV shows, socializing with her deaf community, and signing with her deaf friends. She loved to read biography books about movie stars and her favorite TV show was Bewitched.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley; her sister-in-law, Barbara Kamholz; nephew, Nick (Kelli) Kamholz; niece, Alicia Mertz; and her sister-in-law, Marietta "Mary" (Randy) Kraemer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Charles "Chuck" Kamholz.