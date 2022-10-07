EAGLE POINT—Barbara J. Furst, 85, of the Town of Eagle Point, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Aggie’s Country Living, while under the care of Moments Hospice.

Barb was born August 28, 1937, in Chippewa Falls to Samuel and Esther (Parker) Rineck. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1955. Following graduation, she attended Capital Airline School in Minneapolis, MN, and worked as a reservation agent in Washington, DC.

On May 26, 1956, she married Robert Furst. Together they raised their family and operated a dairy farm in Eagle Point for over 40 years.

In her spare time Barb enjoyed maintaining her home, tending to her flowers and plants, observing birds and wildlife outside her home, and spending time with her family and friends.

Barb is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bob; children: Debra (Daniel) Jarosch of Shakopee, MN, Brenda (Terry) Nelson of Chippewa Falls, and Jeff (Cheryl) Furst of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Kimberly Jarosch of Shakopee, Emily (Dan) Paulson of Chippewa Falls, Brianna (Austin) Welsh of Oak Harbor, WA, Kelley Reierson of Washington, DC, and Andrew Reierson of Woodbury, MN; great-grandchildren: Brody, Sloane, and Shay Paulson, Cameron Welsh, and William Reierson; siblings: Jack (Charlotte) Rineck of Rice Lake, and Joan Bowe of Augusta; sisters-in-law: Eve Rineck and Judy Rineck; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald Rineck, Sam Rineck, Jr., Richard (Vicki) Rineck; and brother-in-law, Ronald Bowe.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aggie’s Country Living and Moments Hospice for the loving care and kindness they provided.

No services will be held at this time.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.