CHIPPEWA FALLS — Barbara J. Glamann, 68, of Chippewa Falls passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.

Barb was born Dec. 23, 1953, in Eau Claire to Lloyd and Bernice (Peterson) Nicolet. She is a 1972 graduate of Memorial High School in Eau Claire. She married Clarence Glamann Jr., on Dec. 7, 1974, at Zion Lutheran Church in Cleghorn.

She is survived by her husband, Clarence; children, Jason (Stephanie McMillen) of Chippewa Falls, Jeanie (Justin) Kettner of Bloomer; grandchildren, Dakotah, Sydney, Logan, Zachary, Kelsey, Kamryn, Makenna and Wyatt; great-grandson, Braxton; siblings, Jim (Barb) Nicolet, Nancy (Tom) Davey, Dale (Barb Milz) Nicolet, Lee (Teresa Nanstad) Nicolet, Linda (Ken) Nehring, Ellen (Jerry) Stabenow, Rob (Wendy) Nicolet, Anita (Bob) LeBakken; brother-in-law, Craig (Lynn) Glamann; sister-in-law, Susan (Don Rogers) Paul and many nieces and nephews.

Barb is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Amy Larson; father and mother-in-law, Clarence Sr. and Donna Glamann; brothers-in-law, David, Bradley and Bruce Glamann.

Barb worked for Mason Shoe Companies and then went on to Hardee in Eau Claire. She loved playing softball and bowling, in which she bowled in many state and national tournaments. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan. She never missed an event for her children or grandchildren, she attended every concert and game she could. She enjoyed baking with her grandkids, especially at Christmas time.

She was an active member of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution, American Legion Auxiliary of Brackett Post 550, Women of Faith at Faith Lutheran Church and was a long time volunteer for the Special Olympics.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday July 19, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Avenue, Chippewa Falls. Pastor Mark Nuemann will officiate. A committal service will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday July 18, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel in Chippewa Falls and also one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staffs of Mayo Clinic Hospital and Dove Healthcare, both of Bloomer and Interim Hospice. Your compassionate care will never be forgotten.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.pedersonvolker.com.