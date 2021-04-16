Barbara J. (Held) (Wheeler) Nelson passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, of natural causes. She was born to Valerius (Shorty) and Alnora (Schneider) Held on April 24, 1933. She graduated from Aquinas in 1951. In 1952, she married Raymond Wheeler and years later divorced. She married Marlowe Nelson in 1977. She worked for Trane Co., Western Union Telegraph, and Bethel Homes, Viroqua.

She was a member of Eastern Star, was Grand Representative of Florida in Wisconsin, the first woman president of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Westby, was co-parade marshal with Marlowe—2007 Syttende Mai and chairwoman of the Princess committee, taught genealogy at the Vernon Co. Historical Society and served as treasurer, was Historical Society volunteer of the year 2012, chairwoman of La Crosse County cancer fund drive, and taught English to Hmong refugees.

She loved to cook and bake (from scratch), knit and crochet and sewed many bridal gowns. She and Marlowe traveled to Salt Lake City numerous times for genealogy family research. She was a Bridge Club player and enjoyed numerous card games with family and friends. She also enjoyed reading and adult coloring and was also a Packer fan.