 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara J. Werner

ONALASKA—Barbara “Barb” J. Werner, 63, of Onalaska, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Sparta.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Faith Evangelical Free Church, in Sparta, with Pastor Brian Young officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the viral 'shy girl' workout?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News