Barbara J. Werner

ONALASKA—Barbara “Barb” J. Werner, 63, of Onalaska, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Sparta.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Faith Evangelical Free Church, in Sparta, with Pastor Brian Young officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.