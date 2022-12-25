Barbara Jdith "Barb" Tuzinski

Barbara Judith “Barb” Tuzinski, age 92, of West St. Paul, raised in Winona, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022. She was born May 6, 1930 in Winona, Minnesota to Frank and Marie (nee Grams) Tushner.

Barb is survived by her children, Patrick (Sandy) Tuzinski, daughter, Mary (Terry) Maguire, and Marty (Elizabeth) Tuzinski; and granddaughter, Shannon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; sister, RoseMarie, and brothers, James and Frank Tushner.

Barb skated nationally with the Ice Follies from 1948 – 51, graduated from the College of St. Teresa, Winona, worked with the Minneapolis Catholic Charities, regularly working with Boys Town, Nebraska. She also taught French language at Inver Hills Community College, Inver Grove Heights. Barb loved her family, both at home and her extended family throughout the USA, including camping trips in Minnesota. She loved her gardening, knitting, and crocheting. Barb will be forever loved and treasured.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Avenue, West St. Paul, with Visitation 1 hour prior. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home – West Chapel (651) 457-6200. www.Klecatskys.com