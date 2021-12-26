Barbara Jean Faust, aged 85, of La Crosse died peacefully on December 19, 2021, following a brief and brave battle with cancer.

Barbara was born June 27, 1936, at St. Ann’s Hospital in La Crosse, the second child of Matthew and Irma (Railton) Senn. Barbara attended Catholic elementary schools, including St. Wenceslaus, and Aquinas High School in La Crosse. Following graduation from Aquinas, Barbara attended La Crosse State college and was employed by National Guardian Life Insurance Company in Madison. While working in Madison, she met Richard Allen Faust and they were united in marriage at St. Wenceslaus in La Crosse on June 23, 1956. Barbara was a full-time mother and homemaker during her children’s formative years, for which they are eternally grateful. She resumed her career in the early 1970s, first with General Telephone in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, and later moving to Century Telephone in her beloved La Crosse. Barbara retired from Century Telephone in the early 1990s. Her work ethic and thrift combined to allow her to enjoy a lengthy, leisurely, comfortable and well-deserved retirement.

Barbara enjoyed reading spy novels and westerns. She loved flowers and working in her garden. She loved the holidays and spending time with her family and friends. Barbara loved children and she became a mother to the sons of her friend, John Mueller. Barbara was a superb cook and baker; she was famous for her Christmas cookies and breads. She was a skilled bridge, cribbage and pinochle player, and an avid bowler. She was kind and generous to a fault. She had a smile that would light up a room and a heart of gold. Barbara will be missed by all who knew her.

Barbara is survived by her children: Ted Faust of Cassville, WI, William (Debbie) Faust of Tulsa, OK, Lori (Larry) McManus of Des Moines, IA; her sister Patricia Senn of La Crosse; her brothers: Robert Senn of Ettrick, Tim Mueller of Bonney Lake, Washington, Travis Mueller of Missoula, Montana; her four grandchildren, her two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and her brother Matthew “Dick” Senn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, with Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Barbara will be interred within sight of her family homestead at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at mmoclacrosse.org and select the YouTube link.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center and Benedictine Living Community. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gundersen Healthcare Cancer Research Center. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.