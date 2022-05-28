CHIPPEWA FALLS — Barbara Jean (Fetter) Walters, 79, of Chippewa Falls passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin, from a “broken heart” surrounded by her family.

Barb was born on April 19, 1943, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Harold and Vivian (Kuhnert) Fetter. She grew up in Eau Claire and volunteered at the Evangelical Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School; she attended and graduated from Memorial High School in 1961. Barb began her career at the Eau Claire Paper Mill in 1961. Barbara Fetter married James Walters on Aug. 4, 1962, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Following marriage she was the vice president/secretary for their business, Cornell Auto Body. Barb worked at Cray Research as administrative assistance in research and development, where she was the chairperson for United Way; she also organized the blood drives, fundraising golf outings, the family picnic and fun days. She then worked at the Cornell Care Center and held several positions as office assistant, social services and activities assistant. There she was recipient of the “Spirit of United Way Award.” While working at the Care Center, she enjoyed playing Mrs. Claus at Christmas, Mae West, Phyllis Diller and Parade of Star, where Barb retired in 2013.

Barb enjoyed many things such as bowling for Cornell Auto Body Team the “Bowling Babes,” where she bowled a high game of “237,” garage sales, traveling, casinos, fishing, snowmobiling, taking pictures of sunrises and sunsets, watching sports like the Packers, Brewers, Jeff Gordon, races at Eagle Valley Speedway, the Card Club and Birthday Club, where she never missed anyone’s birthday or anniversary, lunches with friends or co-workers, dressing up for Halloween, trips with the grandkids, piano music, she also loved her cat, “Boots,” and other animals; she rescued many.

Her grandchildren were her pride and joy; she had a passion for people and was a mother to anyone that needed her, a treasured friend to many and was loved by many, many people, her neighbors and she will be missed. Barb would try anything once and was always “game” for anything that would come up; she was a force of nature and full of sass. She lived life to the fullest! In honor of Barb, give someone a “hug” today!

Barb is survived by her daughters: Brenda (Mike) Hanley of Chippewa Falls and Debi (Rich Ciborowski) Baumgartner of Ottawa, Illinois; grandchildren: Brandon (Jade) Hanley of Cadott, Wisconsin, Harlan, Benjamin and Abigayle Baumgartner all of Naperville, Illinois; step-granddaughter, Justina (Dan Horel) Semerad of Elk Mound, Wisconsin; step-great-grandchildren: Kendra and Brooke. Also survived by many nieces; and nephews; close friends: Mary Cooley, Clarice Houser, LeRoy Boots, Ray Wehrenberg, Ali Sime, Mary Walker, Liz Bauer, Kay Jarc; and other close friends, too many to mention.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Vivian Fetter; husband, James; brother Raymond; son-in-law, Tom Hutchison; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Nunke and Ginny Fetter; brothers-in-law: Donald Stratton and Romie Swan; nephew, Thomas Stratton; and a niece, Toni (Nunke) Skifstad.

A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St. Cadott, WI.

