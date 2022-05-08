Barbara Jean Ranger

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Barbara Jean (Sahr; Nordstrom) Ranger, 71, of Honolulu, Hawaii, passed peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Barb was born on December 3, 1950, to Merlin J. “Cappy” Sahr and Cynthia A. Erickson Sahr Quinn in Black River Falls, Wis. Her youth included time in Black River Falls, Tomah, and West Salem, Wis, as well as Riverside, Calif., and Honolulu, Hawaii. In 1968, she graduated from West Salem High School alongside lifelong friends Rachel (Mulder) Tabor and Kathy (Jeffers) Crawford.

Barb spent the next 50 years in La Crosse, Wis., where she dedicated 20 years to G. Heileman Brewing Co. In 1996, she turned her passion for gardening into a career at the Northside Shopko Lawn and Garden Center, where she retired in 2015. She genuinely enjoyed people and sharing her gardening knowledge. Her creativity and whimsical nature brought light to her neighborhood and her community.

Barb had a love of life, a lust for adventure, and carried a true spirit of aloha. Her personal escape was in the yard, where her landscaping and her garden attracted many visitors. She loved her flowering plants, the visiting wildlife, and neighborly conversations. Her favorite place on earth was Hawaii, where she happily spent the final years of her life.

Barb enjoyed camping with friends and family. She looked forward to the annual “Girls’ Camp Outing” which always provided her with fun and fond memories. Whether over the campfire or on the backyard grill, she took pleasure in cooking and made sure no one left hungry. She was an artist, a poet, and an antique collector. She loved being silly and enjoyed esoteric conversations. She was strong, never complained, and brought smiles to peoples’ faces. She loved life dearly and would do anything for friends and family.

Barb had three children who were the light, love, and joy of her life. Her strength, courage, and compassion provided them with a foundation from which to grow. She took pride in maintaining family roots and was always there in times of need. “Grandma Tutu” deeply adored her grandchildren, who nourished her youthful soul.

Barb was preceded in death by her mother & father; and her brother, Michael R. Sahr. She is survived by her brother, Dennis & wife Katy Anderson Sahr, of Concord, NH; her three sons: Todd E. Nordstrom & children, Sienna & Lucas, of Honolulu, Hawaii; Ryan J. Nordstrom; & partner, Marin Millen, of San Diego, Calif.; and Eric M. & Lydia Ranger & children, Soren, Tyler, & Brinn, of Brush Prairie, Wash.; her loving Aunt Char & Uncle Jim Erickson, of St. Croix Falls, Wis.; and countless others.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to all who were a part of her life. Barbara Jean loved sharing stories of her life experiences, as well as those of her family. In her memory, she would want us to remember the good times and keep the stories alive.

In lieu of flowers, Barb’s wishes were instead to raise your glasses in celebration of her life. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared at tnordstrom808@gmail.com, or at: Family of Barbara J. Ranger, 541 Anolani St., Honolulu, HI, 96821. Oahu Mortuary of Honolulu is assisting the family with cremation services. A private gathering will be held in her honor on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022.

A hui hou … until we meet again.