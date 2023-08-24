ST. GERMAIN/LA CROSSE—Barbara Louise Musgjerd of St. Germain, WI, and formerly of La Crosse, died on August 17, 2023. She was born September 29, 1947, in Waupun, WI, to William and Jane Schlei. She graduated from Waupun High in 1965 and Alverno College in 1969 with a BS in nursing. She joined the U.S. Navy in her third year in college and after graduation served two years at Great Lakes Naval Station.

She married Harry McIlvaine in 1970 and moved to La Crosse. They had two children, Doug and Eric. While raising two children, she worked as a nurse, with her career spanning three decades mostly at St. Francis Hospital.

She married Gary Bender in 1980 and divorced in 1987. Barb found her life partner, Dave Musgjerd and married in 1991. Dave brought two children, Kristin and Scott, to the family.

In the following years, the two traveled extensively to all seven continents. The most adventurous and two of her favorites were Africa and Antarctica. Another one of Barb’s passions was cooking, which the entire family and neighborhood enjoyed. She was also an avid reader and loved making stained glass. Her past also included being a member of Mensa.

Barb’s selfless and caring nature was not only exemplified by 30 years of nursing, she also did medical missions to Central America and extensive volunteer work. She loved animals and was a docent at the zoo in the cities she lived in, Palm Desert, CA and St. Germain, WI.

She loved the lake and the North Woods of Wisconsin. She enjoyed the water, including waterskiing. She was a member of the Min-Aqua-Bats in Minocqua, WI.

Her dog Ginny, and the selfless caring of her husband, helped her survive seven years of stage 4 cancer.

She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She would spend days decorating the house for the holidays in preparation for family visits.

She is survived by her husband Dave, her children, Doug McIlvaine and his wife, Laura, and their children Grayson and Anna, Eric McIlvaine and his wife, Shannan, and their children, Gavin and Kyson, Kristin Musgjerd and her husband, Jess Burlason, and Scott Musgjerd. She also leaves behind sisters Bette, JoAnn, and Mitzi (Tom); sister-in-law, Mary (Wally); brother-in-law, Bill; and her dog, Ginny.

Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 1st, at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse, WI, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Mark Kvale will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, www.donate.cancer.org.