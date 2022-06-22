Barbara Mae Anderson

WESTBY - Barbara Mae Anderson, age 78, of Westby, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022, after a long, courageous seven year battle with cancer. Barbara was born on April 3, 1944, in Viroqua. She grew up on a farm in Timber Coulee and attended Westby High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Clifford Anderson Jr. on July 21, 1962.

They farmed for 10 years in Newry. She was a great cook and homemaker. Jr. and Barb owned the Cashton Building Supply where she was a part time bookkeeper. She loved working there and joking around with the employees and customers. She was well known for a quick wit, a great sense of humor, and easy conversation. Barb also loved antiques and she and Jr. went to lots of local rummage sales to find treasures to sell at local antique stores.

In her free time, Barb and her family vacationed in northern Wisconsin at many different resorts and lakes. Barb gave us lots of fun memories: falling off the dock in her chair, setting her purse down in a fish tank, and casting her fishing pole in the lake. She was also a champion Scrabble player, and no one could beat her! She loved to bake yummy foods and was especially good at Norwegian cookies. She enjoyed having her whole family at home especially when her four great-grandsons added fun and energy to any gathering. Upon retirement, Barb enjoyed volunteering at the Bethel Buttik in Westby and enjoyed many close friendships created there.

Barbara is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Clifford Anderson, Jr. of Westby; her three children: Lori Lomas of Viroqua, Larry Anderson of Westby, and Jamey Anderson of Madison; granddaughter, Kristin (Russ) Ihm of Lone Rock; four great-grandsons: Devin, Dalton, Deegan, and Dysen; sister, Patricia (Dewey) Mickelson of Burnsville, MN; special nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Elaine Melby.

A Celebration of Barb's life was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Her family would like to thank the Norseland Nursing Home for their wonderful care for the last two months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.