Barbara Pearson

Barbara A. Pearson, 77, passed away Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at the Serenity House in Tomah, surrounded by family.
Born Sept. 21, 1941, to Frederik and Ethel (Hebert) Miller in Dryden, Mich., she spent her formative years on Neebish Island, Mich. Barb graduated high school in Tomah and received a degree from the University of Minnesota-St. Paul.
Barb worked for the Holiday Inn, Handishop Industries and the Tomah Journal. She loved the outdoors, entertaining and fine dining. She excelled at cooking, gardening, mosaicking and floral arrangements. Christmas was the highlight of the year for her as it wrapped all her talents together. She was extremely generous with her love to her sons, siblings, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. Barb spent her remaining years at the family’s Wisconsin River home near the Dells, enjoying her hobbies, friends and family.
She is survived by her sons, D. Todd (Shelly) Pearson of Kenmore, Wash., and Jon David (Julia) Pearson of Madison, Wis.; her siblings, Dorothy Tyner of Neebish Island, Helen (Jack) White of Tomah, Fred (Roz) Miller of Barbeau, Mich., Bill (Carolyn) of Barbeau and Robert (Rhonda) Miller of Sugar Island, Mich.; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother-in-law, Clifford Tyner.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Serenity House in Tomah, as well as her Wisconsin River community of friends, for all the love and care given to Barb.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Torkelson Funeral Home, Tomah. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Michigan. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Barb’s name to the Serenity House in Tomah.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah, is assisting the family with arrangements.