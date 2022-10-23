Barbara R. Berg, 79, of La Crosse passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 23, 1943, to Harry and Gertrude (Fredrickson) Kolter. On October 24, 1964, Barbara married Arnold Berg and they celebrated 58 years of marriage.

I believe mom has moved into a higher plane of existence. Energy cannot be created or destroyed; it only changes form. Some call it a soul that moves into heaven. I believe it’s the energy that moves to that magical place which is a far better place than here. A place where you get to choose what you want to do from then on. Maybe you get to choose where and what you do for eternity.

I’d like to think she has become an Angel looking over us until it’s our time to move on to that magical place. She will be there, guiding us, and helping us get to where we are going for all of eternity.

She is now in that magical and beautiful place where everyday the sun comes out, the birds are chirping, it’s 75 degrees, the perfect weather to enjoy life outdoors. She’s herself again like the time she flew out to California to take care of Uncle Bob’s estate? Or the time she took care of Ms. Loveland at my Rose Street Condo? Or even the time before that she backhanded that foul loud mouthed drunk at that Packer game. Heck, maybe she’s enjoying a box of wine? We will never know until our time comes.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Arnold; two sons: Eric (Stefanie) Berg and Christopher Berg; three grandchildren: Ethan (Brielle) Berg, and Noah and Olivia Berg; and a brother, Rick (Joanne) Kolter.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service will be held.

