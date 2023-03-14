CHIPPEWA FALLS — Barbara Rae (Fransway) Greening, 85, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, at 12:17 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was the first-born child of Justina “Jackie” Myrtle Augustine and Raphael Charles Fransway in Chippewa Falls at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 1937.

Barbara was a 1955 graduate from Chippewa Falls Senior High School. In her later years, Barbara decided to further her education and went on to earn a master’s degree in ordering on Instacart with an emphasis on iPad games and online banking. She loved that she was able to remain independent and provide for herself with these skills. We like to think she was the envy of her peers.

Her greatest love, though, was her family.

On Dec. 23, 1960, she married Leon Raymond Greening of Chippewa Falls. She was reluctantly set up on a blind first date with Leon, but as she watched him walk across the street toward her, she thought he was really quite handsome and had the cutest smile. She was smitten. When she learned Leon came with Cyndi and Sandy, two daughters from a previous marriage, her only concern was in providing a safe and stable home for them all. Barbara and Leon endured the heartbreaking loss of their first daughter, Lynn Marie. Fortunately, they were soon blessed with another daughter, Roxie, and a surprise set of fraternal twins, Kim and Kevin. Their blended family was complete.

Barbara’s first employment was with the telephone company where she was able to earn enough to buy her own car. Always a hard worker, Barbara went on to spend a lifetime at Mason’s Shoe Factory; after 32 years, she ended her career there as a finishing top stitcher in the boot department. She loved sewing, making clothing for her family and hemming every pair of pants she ever owned.

Barbara and Leon loved camper traveling with their children. After they retired, they got a fifth-wheel and became committed snowbirds. They terrorized other travelers in their journeys through Florida, Texas, Arizona and everywhere in between. They loved going to Country Fest, fishing up north at Birchwood and hanging out down south in Pleasant Valley. Barbara loved playing cards, Game Show Network, singing “Frosty the Snowman” to her grandchildren, keeping her Christmas tree up all year long and ever-changing window clings.

Barbara is survived by siblings: Dianne Comerford and Daniel Fransway; children: Cynthia Greening, Sandra (Jeff) Bowe, Roxie Ann Fransway-Greening, Kevin (Linda) Greening, and Kimberly (Kevin) Steinmetz; grandchildren: Alec (Dione) Hart, Christopher Bowe, Kevin (Samantha) Bowe, Brandon (Rebecca) Steinmetz, Jerrod Steinmetz, Amanda Stone, Jay (Brooke) Greening, Lee Greening, Eva Greening, Nic Greening, Mei Greening, Kyle (Missy) Steinmetz, Kody (Karissa) Steinmetz, Kayla (Izzy) Balsiger; and great-grandchildren: Nicodamus Bowe, Charlotte Bowe, Lady Bowe, Noble Bowe, Remy Steinmetz, Peightyn Hughes, Hunter Greening, Logan Reece, Oliver Reece, Ember Steinmetz, Aiden Steinmetz, Bryer Steinmetz, Keilan Balsiger and Baby Balsiger. She was deeply loved and will be truly missed.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon; daughter, Lynn Marie; brothers, Thomas and John Fransway; and granddaughter, Kaye Steinmetz.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. The interment will be held at a later date in the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.

For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed/recorded and available to view at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituaries/barbara-greening.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.