Barbara Smith

VIROQUA - Barbara Smith, 98, of Viroqua, formerly of Readstown, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, November 11, 2022, at her home. Barbara was born June 25, 1924, to Harold and Nellie Weber of rural Viroqua.

After attending three years at Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis, she married Gayle Smith on August 27, 1947. They resided on Gayle's home farm in rural Readstown. Barbara worked side by side with Gayle whether farming or after retirement, in tractor restoration and traveling both by tour bus and in their own van. Barbara and Gayle moved to Viroqua in 2007.

Barbara's nature was to serve others rather than take thought for herself. She was a life-long Christian and was involved in the Sugar Grove Church in many capacities including playing the piano and organ and teaching.

She is survived by daughter, Carol (Garry) Baker; grandchildren: Brenda (Brian) Richardson, Caryn (Lyle) Hinebauch, Bryce (Emily) Baker; and daughter, Sharon; grandchildren: Kimberly (Darrin) Coe, and Lisa (David) Fauss; brother, David; sister-in-law, Lynne (Larry) McLernon; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 74 years, Gayle; Gayle's parents, Guy and Hazel Smith; brothers: Darrel, Hugh, and Emmett Weber; sisters-in-law: Gweneth (Howard) Lynch, and June (Neely) McKittrick; and infant granddaughter, Yvonne Baker.

Memorials may be given to the Sugar Grove Church of Christ or Sugar Grove Cemetery.

A Funeral Service was held Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Sugar Grove Church of Christ, east of Readstown on Highway 14. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Barbara was laid to rest at Sugar Grove Cemetery following the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.