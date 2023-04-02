She was born on April 13, 1940, in Stark township in Vernon County to Robert and Betty Hagen. She grew up in Viola, Wisconsin, and graduated from Viola High School in 1958. She then attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. After graduation she married Allen Ginsberg and they lived in several cities including Akron, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Washington, D.C. After Barbara and Allen divorced, she met and married Frank Tiona, and they moved back to the Coulee Region on a farm outside Bangor. Barbara began work as the Marketing Director at Valley View Mall. After the death of her husband, she moved to Onalaska continuing with Valley View Mall until her retirement. Barbara enjoyed working with people but also loved animals and taking care of her home and flower garden. She read extensively and was active in her church, Shepard on the Hill Lutheran Church of Onalaska.