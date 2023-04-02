ONALASKA — Barbara Tiona, age 82, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, passed away on February 27, 2023, at Mayo-Franciscan Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, after a short illness.
She was born on April 13, 1940, in Stark township in Vernon County to Robert and Betty Hagen. She grew up in Viola, Wisconsin, and graduated from Viola High School in 1958. She then attended the University of Wisconsin – Madison, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. After graduation she married Allen Ginsberg and they lived in several cities including Akron, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Washington, D.C. After Barbara and Allen divorced, she met and married Frank Tiona, and they moved back to the Coulee Region on a farm outside Bangor. Barbara began work as the Marketing Director at Valley View Mall. After the death of her husband, she moved to Onalaska continuing with Valley View Mall until her retirement. Barbara enjoyed working with people but also loved animals and taking care of her home and flower garden. She read extensively and was active in her church, Shepard on the Hill Lutheran Church of Onalaska.
She is survived by her sister, Tamara Hagen of Madison, Wisconsin, and a special friend, Charles Dahl of Onalaska, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate her life on Saturday, April 15, at The Gathering Place 133 Mason St. in Onalaska. Visitation is from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a service by Pastor David Baumgarn at 11:00 a.m. A lunch will be provided after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to La Crosse Humane Society and Onalaska Public Library are preferred. Please share condolences on her online obituary at couleecremation.com.