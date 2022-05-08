STODDARD, Wis. — Barry J. Twite, 75, of Stoddard passed away April 29, 2022, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. He was born December 4, 1946, in La Crosse to Donald and Dorothy (Umberger) Twite. Barry was a 1964 graduate of Aquinas High School in La Crosse. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War Era on the USS Keppler. On July 25, 1970, Barry married Elaine Gross in La Crosse and shared just shy of 50 years together. Elaine preceded Barry in death on April 27, 2020. He was employed for 37 years at Dairyland Power Company in Genoa.

Survivors include his cousin, John Umberger and his wife, Elizabeth; special friend, Ginny Clark; other relatives; and friends. In addition to his wife, Barry was preceded in death by his parents and special friend, Orlin Clark.

In accordance with his wishes, private services were held in the Stoddard Cemetery. Military honors were rendered by the Stoddard American Legion Post 315 and the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard.

Barry’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hillview Health Care Center for the care they provided.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, La Crosse, assisted the family with arrangements.