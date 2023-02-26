VIROQUA — Beatrice E. Olson, 82, of Viroqua, and formerly of Coon Valley, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 23, 2023. She was born November 12, 1940, to Percy and Gertrude (Marks) Bohland. She married Leonard Olson in Retreat, Wis., on April 16, 1960. The couple farmed and were owners of Olson Trucking (milk hauling). Beatrice was a member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, baking, knitting and crocheting — making dozens of mittens and baby booties.

Survivors include her five children: Evelyn (Roger) Myhre, Virginia "Gigi" Johnson, Katherine (David) Manske, Elaine Dinger (fiancé Wayne Guetschow), and Jeff (Ashley) Olson; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marie Berg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard; her son, Ronald; a great-grandson, Levi Beckstrom; two brothers: Marion and Gale; and a sister, Lenice White.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of Vernon Manor for their loving care of mom.