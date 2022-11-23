VIROQUA - Beatrice J. "Bea" Gratz, age 83, of Viroqua, WI, and formerly of Readstown, WI, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on the home farm between Readstown and Soldiers Grove on September 16, 1939, the daughter of Carlyle and Ella (Ellefson) Hanson. Bea graduated from West Lima High School and went on to marry David Gratz on June 10, 1959. She farmed with her husband for many years before going to work as a CNA at Sannes Skogdalen Heim Nursing Home in Soldiers Grove. Bea was an avid gardener who especially enjoyed growing flowers on the farm. She also liked spending time with her daughters at the camper and going on road trips along the river road between La Crosse and Prairie du Chien. Bea spent free time at the casino and had a system for knowing exactly which one of the slot machines would be a winner. She also enjoyed relaxing with her neighbors for cards and a good game of euchre. Bea was a nurturing person who took great pleasure in cooking for her family and constantly making sure they were all well fed.