Beldon Lorenz

Beldon Lowell Lorenz, 92, of La Crosse went to be with his Lord. He passed away Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 17, 1926, to Lawrence and Celia (Lorenz) Boland.
He is survived by his children, Belva White, Donald (Mary) Lorenz, Belwood Lorenz, Belmont (Virginia) Lorenz, Belinda Lorenz, Belaine (Tom) Roberts, Belrey Lorenz, Belissa Lorenz; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers and sisters, Milo “Buddy” Lorenz, Darrell Kindschy, Karen Clark, Marilyn Moga, Marlyn Kindschy and Cynthia Burk. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; an infant daughter, Brenda Lorenz; his mother, Celia Lorenz Kindschy; a brother, Dale Kindschy; two great-grandchildren, Anthony Lorenz and Madeline Sivanich; his dear grandmother, Mary Lorenz; and several aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Msgr. Charles Stoetzel will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery of Glencoe, rural Arcadia. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.