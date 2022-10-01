CHIPPEWA—Benjamin A. Williams, 58, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his daughter’s home under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Ben was born May 6, 1964 in Eau Claire to Stephen E. and Bonita (Holm) Williams, Sr.

Always willing to lend a helping hand, Ben’s genuine, kind spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Ben spent much of his life devoted to his family’s generational farm in Tilden. With a kind heart, he enjoyed caring for animals, and spent time with his cows until the final weeks of his life. As a loving father, Ben spent time teaching all three of his children about life’s values while working together on the farm.

Ben attended St. Peter’s and Chi-High, where he enjoyed winning in football and boxing. As a young adult, Ben served in the National Guard and the Army which he served in Operation Desert Storm in 1991. His service to this county was something Ben was incredibly proud of. He truly cherished his American freedoms and was recently heard stating, “This is still the greatest country in the world”. Ben continued his studies by earning a certificate to provide medical treatment to animals in Kentucky. He also worked at Spectrum Industries in Chippewa Falls as a shift supervisor.

Ben was a proud Packer fan and could often be found watching football with his best friend, younger brother, Paul. God gifted Ben with a tender heart, strong body, determined mind, and unmatched grit. Ben had an amazingly positive attitude his entire life and his “never give up attitude” helped to carry Ben through a courageous, decade long battle with lung cancer. Ben’s will to live and determination astonished all he encountered. Ben’s smile and kind heart will be missed by everyone blessed enough to have known him. Ben’s family would like to thank St. Joseph’s hospice, especially Mary Lee, who Ben shared many smiles with during his final months.

Ben is survived by his two sons, Andrew (Katie Begley) and Samuel both of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Amanda (Dave) Brenden of Eau Claire; his mother, Bonnie (Don) Wolfe of Chippewa Falls; his father, Stephen E. (Annie) Williams, Sr. of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Paul Williams of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Michell (Dan) Harshman of Chippewa Falls; three grandchildren, Ella, William, and Grace Brenden; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Ben was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Stephen S. and Gladys (Walter) Williams; maternal grandparents, Allen and Pauline Holm; and one brother, Stephen Williams, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Charlie Schaefer of Zion Christian Fellowship in the village of Lake Hallie will be officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may visit from ten to noon at the funeral home.

