Benjamin ‘Ben’ A. Miller

Ben loved spending time with his daughter, Chloe. He enjoyed traveling around the states, going to music festivals. Ben enjoyed exploring nature and would hike whenever he could. Ben would spend time working on his artwork and making jewelry, with his daughter, Chloe, and dog, Rex, by his side. He was outside whenever he was able and he enjoyed being on the slopes snowboarding with his friends and family. If it wasn’t snowing, you could find him around on his long board perfecting jumps and moves. He took many trips out to Colorado, to visit his sister, Mandi. One memorable trip included some back country snowboarding there. Ben cooked at different restaurants around the La Crosse area, since he was 16, and most recently at Tom Sawyers.