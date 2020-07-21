Benjamin ‘Ben’ A. Miller
Benjamin “Ben” A. Miller, 25, of La Crosse loving father of Chloe Miller, and son of Greg and Patti Miller, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home. He was born April 7, 1995, in La Crosse.
Ben loved spending time with his daughter, Chloe. He enjoyed traveling around the states, going to music festivals. Ben enjoyed exploring nature and would hike whenever he could. Ben would spend time working on his artwork and making jewelry, with his daughter, Chloe, and dog, Rex, by his side. He was outside whenever he was able and he enjoyed being on the slopes snowboarding with his friends and family. If it wasn’t snowing, you could find him around on his long board perfecting jumps and moves. He took many trips out to Colorado, to visit his sister, Mandi. One memorable trip included some back country snowboarding there. Ben cooked at different restaurants around the La Crosse area, since he was 16, and most recently at Tom Sawyers.
Ben is survived by his daughter, Chloe Miller; parents, Greg and Patti Miller; sister, Mandi Miller of Denver; grandparents, LaVern and Karen Miller of Stoddard; uncle and aunt, Jeff and Sara Miller; and cousins, Brandon, Ashley and Chrysta, who are all of Stoddard, as well. Ben also had many other close relatives he spent time with over the holidays and family occasions.
He was preceded in death by his grandma, Nancy Juen; and great-grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road. A private family burial will occur at a later date. The family has requested for attendees to dress casual as the way Ben did, tie dye is even encouraged if you want.
Online condolences may be sent and the obituary can be found at www.jandtfredrickson.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be designated for a trust fund for Chloe.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.