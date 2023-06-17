EAU CLAIRE — Benjamin P. Thornton, 40, of Eau Claire died as a result of a motorcycle accident.
Ben was born Jan. 1, 1983, in Eau Claire, the son of Paul and Rose (Joas) Thornton. He graduated from Chi-Hi in 2001 and later worked for Fed-Ex and co-owned the Dam Bar in Chippewa Falls.
Ben was a devoted bonus dad and soulmate. He loved spending time at car shows with his family. He believed that music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind and life to everything. His gentle soul made people feel better because they could see what he saw in them. He enjoyed every minute with everyone he encountered and considered the Dam bar as his home and everyone in it, his family. He will be missed dearly and remembered as a great man, son, father, brother, friend, rock and so much more. His contagious smile and acts of kindness have already touched so many lives, may we find peace and comfort in knowing his last selfless act on Earth was being an organ donor and that his legacy will continue to live on.
Ben is survived by his fiance, Bree Gustavson, and his step-son, Alden (Bree’s son); his parents, Paul and Rose of Lutz, Florida; two sisters, Melissa (Michael) Barlaan of Lutz, Florida, and Trina (Bob) Butak of Chippewa Falls; four nieces, Paige and Olivia Butak, Seneia and Liana Barlaan; one nephew, Liam Barlaan; and other relatives and friends.
Ben was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dayton and Jean Thornton; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Lucille Joas; and one niece, Siena Barlaan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25, and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.