Ben was a devoted bonus dad and soulmate. He loved spending time at car shows with his family. He believed that music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind and life to everything. His gentle soul made people feel better because they could see what he saw in them. He enjoyed every minute with everyone he encountered and considered the Dam bar as his home and everyone in it, his family. He will be missed dearly and remembered as a great man, son, father, brother, friend, rock and so much more. His contagious smile and acts of kindness have already touched so many lives, may we find peace and comfort in knowing his last selfless act on Earth was being an organ donor and that his legacy will continue to live on.