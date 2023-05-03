CHIPPEWA FALLS—Bernadette “Bunnie” H. Sikora, 95, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, May 1, 2023 at Milestone Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Bunnie was born April 26, 1928 in the Town of Tilden to George and Helen (Zwiefelhofer) Bowe.

Bunnie married Gilbert S. Sikora on August 26, 1947 at St. Peter’s Church. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Bunnie was the bingo queen and loved playing cards, especially tic. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, cooking and baking.

Bunnie is survived by three sons: John (Cathy), Larry (Diane), and Dale (Sandy) all of Colfax; one daughter, Linda (Dave) Johnson of Chippewa Falls; daughter-in-law, Jan Sikora of Minong; one sister, Blanche Loew of Chippewa Falls; one sister-in-law, Bernadine Sikora of Chippewa Falls; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Bunnie was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; her parents; two sons: Allen and Gilmore; daughter-in-law, Sharon Sikora; three brothers: Emery, Roland, and Luke Bowe; and five sisters: Philomena Bowe, Valeria Bohl, Merita Schmidt, Donna Benish, and Dorothy Turner.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Monday, May 8, 2023 at Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be Celebrant of the service. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in the Town of Tilden.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 noon on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the funeral home.

