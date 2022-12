LA CROSSE — Bernadette Caroline Tegeler, 98, of La Crosse and formerly of Jesup, Iowa, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022, at Bethany Riverside Health Care Center in La Crosse. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, Iowa, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.