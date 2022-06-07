Bernadine M. (Boos) (Goettl) Larson

CHIPPEWA FALLS - Bernadine M. (Boos) (Goettl) Larson, age 99, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Debra and Gary West. She was born March 24, 1923, in Chippewa Falls to Elizabeth (Zwiefelhofer) and Joseph Boos. She was one of 12 children and had many fond memories growing up on their farm.

Bernadine married Walter Goettl in 1940. Together they had four children, Darlene, Wally, Yvonne and Debra. She later married David Larson in 1982. Bernadine always put her children and grandchildren first. By Bernadine's example, her children grew up knowing love, kindness, sharing, compassion and having a strong work ethic. She took pride in their many accomplishments and enjoyed attending their music and sporting events. She was strong in her Catholic Faith and taught her children strong morals, providing a good foundation for their own beliefs and faith. Bernadine was employed at the Northern Center, retiring in 1987.

Bernadine enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and delicious vegetables. She was a wonderful cook and baker. For many years, she took ceramic classes and shared most of the pieces she made. Bernadine also liked to dance to Old Time music and enjoyed travelling, especially during her retirement.

She is survived by son, Walter "Wally" (Patrick Gangl) Goettl of Stillwater, MN; daughters: Yvonne "Vonnie" (Jim) Custer of Chippewa Falls, Debra "Debbie" (Gary) West of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Kelly Custer of Bloomer, Jackie Custer of Chippewa Falls, Tessa (Ryder) Monsen of Double Oak, TX, Seth (Jenny) Goettl of Minneapolis, MN, Jordan (Stephanie Calkins) West and Logan (Christina Bichner) West of Chippewa Falls; great- grandchildren: Laken (Abe Skaw) Jones and Tavyn Jones, Hunter (Emily Sommerfeld), Balin and Corbin Monsen, Ethan, Emma and Noah Goettl, Ryker and Jarryn West, Connor, Kiana and Jace; special family friend, Faye Reiter; and her special furry companion, Tigger.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; her first husband, Walter; her second husband David; daughter, Darlene Goettl; brothers, Royal, Joseph, Truman, Roman, Norman, Arnold, Kenneth and Donald Boos; sisters, Bernice Schindler, Bernadette Heyde and Berdonna Hartman; in-laws, Delores, Helen, Dorothy and Kitty Boos, George Schindler, Lyman Heyde, Sylvan Bowe and John Hartman.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls with Msgr. Gorman officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with a prayer service starting at 7:00 PM, visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the church.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.