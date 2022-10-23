Bernadine Marie Lehmann

MINDORO — Bernadine Marie (Veglahn) Lehmann, age 79, of Mindoro, Wis., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on her birthday, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Her family is comforted to know that she was able to celebrate her birthday with her handsome Russell, her loving husband of 59 years, who passed away in October 2021.

Bernadine was born on October 18, 1943, in La Crosse, Wis., to Leonard and Ona (DeLap) Veglahn. She graduated from De Soto High School. Shortly after graduating, she married Russell and moved to Kenosha, Wis. Bernadine and Russell had two children, Lisa (Donny) Stanton and Brian Lehmann. After moving around Wisconsin and Minnesota for a few years, Bernadine and family settled down in Browns Valley, near Mindoro.

Bernadine worked for Lakeview Health System for over 20 years before finally retiring to spend more time with her family. Bernadine was many things to many people: a devoted wife, a caring daughter, a loving mother, and one of the best grandmothers and great-grandmothers in the business. She was a great cook — making all who had the pleasure to enjoy her food drool over her Swedish meatballs, lazy daisy cake, and rice Krispie treats (undoubtedly made with more butter and marshmallow than the recipe called for).

Bernadine loved to take long road trips with Russell and her family to places like Biloxi, Missouri, Gettysburg, Alaska, and Colorado. She also enjoyed going to the casino or racetrack with Russell, and her brother- and sister-in-law Richard and Sharon Lehmann. Bernadine was also an avid reader and sports fan. During the summer months, you could always count on hearing Bob Uecker’s voice on the kitchen radio announcing Brewers games. She also loved cheering on the Packers and Jeff Gordon.

Bernadine will be sadly missed by her family and friends with whom she enjoyed many happy times.

She is survived by both of her children: Lisa (Donny) and Brian; her grandchildren, Janell (Kyle) Soderberg, Nicole (Seth) Greathouse, and Jacob Stanton; two great-grandchildren: Logan and Hope; sister, Myrna Grimsled; her brother and sister-in-law: Richard and Sharon Lehmann; and her sister-in-law, Dorothy Christianson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; her mother and father, Leonard and Ona Veglahn; her grandson, Joshua Stanton; her brother, Eugene “Hank” Veglahn; and her brothers-in-law: Donald Lehmann, Derold Grimsled, and Tillman Christianson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua with Lori Kleppe officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, Wis. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Service is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com.