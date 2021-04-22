Bernard A. “Bernie” Mullenbach

He joined the U.S. Army for his tour of duty starting in 1952. Later he worked for a local contractor building houses, schools, and churches. He met Betty Lou Gregor of Dexter, MN and they were married in Spring Valley, MN in 1955. He started his college education at Austin, MN and then went to South Dakota State College in Brookings, S. Dakota. He graduated as a Civil Engineer and got his first job in Fairmont, MN as Assistant City Engineer in 1959. He then became a Registered Professional Engineer in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. His next job was at Yankton, S. Dakota as City Engineer for eight years. He then moved his family to La Crosse, Wis. in April 1969 and was City Engineer and had a department of 15 men and two secretaries. He served on the La Crosse City Common Council, La Crosse Planning Commission, La Crosse Board of Public Works, WI. DOT Com., La Crosse County Bd., La Crosse Finance Comm., and MTU Comm. He was involved in many area La Crosse projects: La Crosse City Hall, Harbor View Renewal, La Crosse Civic Center, La Crosse County Court House, La Crosse City Treatment Plant, MTU Management & Bus Garage, Heilmen Brewhouse, Valley View Mall, La Crosse Municipal Airport Terminal, Main Branch Library, South Community Public Library, Trane Adm. Complex & factory, St. Francis Medical Center, Skemp Clinic, Gundersen Clinic, Lutheran Hospital, Pammel Creek project, the Stoddard Hotel, and the La Crosse U.S. Post Office. He retired on April 1, 1995.