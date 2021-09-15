Bernard “Bernie” M. Feldmeier, 89 of Hokah, MN died on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston, MN. Bernie was born in the township of Hokah, on October 29, 1931 to Philip and Anna (Schnedecker) Feldmeier. He married Phyllis Heberlein on October 16, 1954 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah, MN. She preceded him in death in 2019.

Bernie grew up on the family farm outside of Hokah, attending school at St. Peter’s, graduating in 1949. He was placed into active service on February 8, 1952, serving as an Airman 1st Class with the US Air Force. He was honorably discharged on January 31, 1960. During his service, he received the National Defense Service medal as well as a Good Conduct medal. After marrying Phyllis, he spent time living on various Air Force bases, and eventually settled back in Hokah, living in his house on Birch Street for over 55 years. While in Hokah, Bernie was busy and held many positions within the community. He worked at the Cheese factory, owned a small business, drove a school bus for many years, worked for the city of Hokah, attended to the cemetery and its business, and worked at Valley High Golf Club.