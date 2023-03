Bernard “Bernie” Siebenaler, 78, of St. Charles died at his home March 16, 2023.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church and one hour prior to the service Thursday.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting with arrangements.